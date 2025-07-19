Kazipet Rail Coach Factory to begin production by 2026: Union ministers

Hyderabad: Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Coal minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, July 19, inspected the ongoing construction of the Rail Coach Factory and Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet, Warangal district.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, which they said “is fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of the people of Warangal.”

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the mega rail coach factory in Kazipet is being built at a rapid pace.

“Production of railway coaches in Kazipet will commence in 2026,” he announced. Vaishnaw also revealed that 150 locomotives would soon be exported from Kazipet, and in the future, the factory would also manufacture metro coaches.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy remarked that the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory was the result of a 40-year struggle.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the establishment of a railway wagon, coach, and engine manufacturing unit here,” he said. Reddy also mentioned that 40 railway stations in the state are being modernised.

Addressing another long-pending demand, Kishan Reddy stated, “Warangal should have already had an airport. We have repeatedly asked the previous KCR government for land for the airport. We are now asking the current government about land acquisition for the same.”