Kazipet railway manfucaturing unit’s cost at Rs 310.78 cr: Centre

Hyderabad: Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that the railway manufacturing unit being set up at Kazipet, Warangal district is estimated to cost Rs 521.36 crore. So far, Rs 310.78 crore, about 60 per cent of the total expenditure, has already been utilised for the project.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, August 8, the minister said the upcoming facility will have the capability to manufacture and maintain various types of railway products.

He added that construction work and the installation of electrical infrastructure for the unit are almost complete.

Once operational, the Kazipet facility is expected to bolster railway manufacturing capacity and contribute significantly to the sector’s growth.

Visit to manufacturing unit in Kazipet

On July 19, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Coal minister G Kishan Reddy inspected the ongoing construction of the Rail Coach Factory and Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, which they said “is fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of the people of Warangal.”

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the mega rail coach factory in Kazipet is being built at a rapid pace.

“Production of railway coaches in Kazipet will commence in 2026,” he announced. Vaishnaw also revealed that 150 locomotives would soon be exported from Kazipet, and in the future, the factory would also manufacture metro coaches.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy remarked that the Kazipet Railway Coach Factory was the result of a 40-year struggle.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the establishment of a railway wagon, coach, and engine manufacturing unit here,” he said. Reddy also mentioned that 40 railway stations in the state are being modernised.