‘KBC 15’ gets its first crorepati in Jaskaran Singh from Punjab

Winning the huge amount of Rs 1 crore, the young contestant said: "Meri pehli kamayi hai zindagi ki."

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd September 2023 9:27 am IST
'KBC 15' gets its first crorepati in Jaskaran Singh from Punjab
'KBC 15' gets its first crorepati in Jaskaran Singh from Punjab

Delhi: The 15th season of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is all set to get its first crorepati – Jaskaran Singh from Punjab.

The new promo released by Sony TV on the social media, features megastar and the host of the show Amitabh Bachcan announcing that Jaskaran has won the amount of Rs 1 crore.

The video shows Jaskaran’s father working as a caterer, his paternal grandfather sells ‘chole bhature’, and paternal grandmother running a small grocery shop. Jaskaran says he belongs to small village Khalra in Punjab, and goes to college in a bus, which almost takes four hours.

MS Education Academy

Jaskaran said very few people from his village have done their graduation. He is preparing for UPSC, and is all set to give his first attempt soon.

Also Read
Actress Aparna Nair found dead at home; police suspect family issues

Winning the huge amount of Rs 1 crore, the young contestant said: “Meri pehli kamayi hai zindagi ki.”

In the video, Big B is seen asking him the 16th question for the amount of Rs seven crore. However, whether he will win the huge amount or not, will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

The channel captioned the video as: “Poora karne apno ke liye dekhe huye sapne, Jaskaran pahunch chuke hain Rs 7 crore ke sawaal par. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 4th & 5th Sept, Somvaar-Mangalvaar raat 9 baje, sirf #Sony Entertainment Television par.”

The episode will be airing on September 4 and 5 on Sony.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd September 2023 9:27 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button