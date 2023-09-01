Actress Aparna Nair found dead at home; police suspect family issues

The 33-year-old actress was found hanging at her house in Thiruvananthapuramon Thursday late evening.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st September 2023 4:18 pm IST
Actress Aparna Nair found dead in Thiruvananthapuram; police suspect family issues
Actress Aparna Nair found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the suicide of actress Aparna Nair, police on Friday initiated a probe and registered a case of unnatural death.

Investigations revealed that owing to some domestic issues, the actor was in a disturbed mental state for the past few days.

The 33-year-old actress was found hanging at her house on Thursday late evening. Her husband shared the news.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Armaan Malik drops proposal video ‘Kasam Se’ for Aashna: ‘An ode to our love story’

As per sources, the last call Aparna made was to her mother during which expressed her deep sadness.

The body was taken to the Medical College hospital for autopsy on Friday.

Nair had acted in a few films and in TV serials.

She is survived by her husband and two young kids.

The police are in the process of taking statements of her sister and mother besides her husband.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st September 2023 4:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button