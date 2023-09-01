Armaan Malik drops proposal video ‘Kasam Se’ for Aashna: ‘An ode to our love story’

Delhi: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik released a video titled ‘Kasam Se’ that takes the viewers inside the big “proposal” day, and that special moment when fashion influencer Aashna Shroff had said “yes” to him.

On August 28, Armaan had announced his engagement with girlfriend Aashna, by dropping several photographs from their special moment. The dreamy proposal has won the hearts of netizens, and the couple was showered with love and wishes from all over.

While the pictures showcase Armaan going down on his knee with a ring in his hand, the ‘Prince of Pop’ has now unveiled a romantic music video ‘Kasam Se’. The proposal video captures various surprises and endearing emotions in it. In the clip, viewers can see Armaan planning the entire surprise for Aashna in the presence of their families and loved ones.

The video shows Armaan organising an elegant and romantic set up with candles and flowers, and himself singing ‘Kasam Se’ with a guitar in his hand before going down on his knee. Feeling emotional and loved in this extremely special moment, Aashna can be seen dropping some happy tears as she says the big yes.

‘Kasam Se’ focuses completely on Armaan’s vocals and the simple yet effective guitar-plucking pattern. As the song progresses, one can hear minimal orchestrations that eventually build into a crescendo towards the outro giving it the soundscape of a dreamy once-in-a-lifetime love story.

Talking about the special song, Armaan said: “‘Kasam Se’ is a musical love letter to my better half. An ode to our love story. It’s a promise to her that no matter how difficult the circumstances, I’ll always be there holding her hand through it all.”

“When you find your soulmate, your forever person – there’s no looking back. She’s the most special person in my life and I feel extremely lucky to spend the rest of my life with her. Here’s to our forever,” he added.

The video shared on Instagram by the lovebirds got a heart from actor Varun Dhawan. Singer Arjun Kanungo wrote: “Too cute man. Congratulations to you both!”

Salim Merchant commented on Armaan’s post: “Lovely.”

Fans wrote: “The best proposal ever !!! everyone had tears … you guyssss are just perfect touchwood.”

“I’ve always wanted you and Aashna to be in a music video together in a romantic setting and song. This is more than I could have ever imagined. Dream fulfilled with a beautiful twist!”

‘Kasam Se’ is sung and performed by Armaan Malik, composed by his brother Amaal Mallik, and written by Kunaal Vermaa.