KBC 16: Pawan Kalyan question that made contestant win Rs 1.6L

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, known as the Power Star of Tollywood, has also made a big name for himself in politics. Recently, he became the talk of the town not only for his movies but also for political achievements and now for being mentioned in a viral question on the famous quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Pawan Kalyan’s party, Jana Sena, made a big impact in Andhra Pradesh by winning 21 MLA seats and two MP positions in recent Andhra Pradesh elections. This victory made him an even bigger name, known across India, beyond just the film industry.

The Viral Moment on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Now, for the exciting part! Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, is a hugely popular show. In a recent episode during its 16th season, Big B asked a contestant a question about Pawan Kalyan. The question was: “Which actor became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024?”

The contestant wasn’t sure of the answer and chose to use the ‘Audience Poll’ lifeline. Most of the audience, more than 50%, picked Pawan Kalyan. The contestant then locked in Pawan Kalyan as the answer, which turned out to be correct, helping them win Rs. 1.60 lakhs! This moment quickly went viral, getting fans and viewers excited.

Pawan Kalyan’s Upcoming Movies

Even though Pawan Kalyan is busy with politics, he hasn’t stopped making movies. Fans are looking forward to his upcoming films, which include: OG Directed by Sujeeth, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

These films were delayed because of Pawan Kalyan’s political work, especially during the elections. But production will restart soon, and the previews have already received a lot of love from fans.