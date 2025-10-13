KBC 17: Child misbehaves with Amitabh Bachchan, video viral

Hyderabad: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17, hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, continues to rule Indian television as one of the most loved quiz shows. Generations of viewers have admired Big B’s calm charm, wit, and the way he inspires contestants on the hot seat. However, a recent episode took an unexpected turn when a young contestant’s overconfident and rude behaviour towards the megastar went viral, shocking fans across the country.

KBC 17’s Viral Moment

The contestant, Ishit Bhatt, a fifth standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, appeared on the Junior edition of KBC 17. His segment quickly became the talk of social media after he told Amitabh Bachchan, “Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna” (I know the rules, so don’t start explaining them to me right now). The audience gasped, and even Big B appeared taken aback for a moment.

Very satisfying ending!



Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time.

pic.twitter.com/LB8VRbqxIC — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 12, 2025

As the game began, Ishit’s interruptions and demands continued. Before Amitabh could even finish reading questions, the child cut him off with, “Arre option daalo!” (Come on, give me the options!) and “Sir ek kya, uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo!” (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it!). His overconfidence amused some but irritated many.

The Fall from Confidence

When asked the question, “What is the name of the first Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?”, Ishit confidently chose Ayodhya Kanda, which turned out to be wrong. The correct answer was Bala Kanda. He lost all his winnings, prompting Amitabh Bachchan to gently say, “Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai” (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence).

The clip of the episode went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with lakhs of views. Many users criticised the boy’s tone, calling it arrogant and disrespectful. One user wrote, “Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn.” Another said, “Knowledge without manners is useless.” Others, however, defended the child, saying he was simply overexcited and that social media was being too harsh on a minor.