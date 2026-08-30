KBR Park one-way: Commuters, walkers praise smoother traffic

Hyderabad: The newly introduced one-way route around KBR Park, which faced congestion and confusion in its initial days, appears to be settling into a smoother flow as commuters and walkers become familiar with the changed routes.

Several commuters say the traffic on the first day was built up largely due to motorists being unfamiliar with the new route and diversions. With more people now adapting to the revised traffic movement, the stretch has become easier to navigate, with some commuters saying that it has reduced travel time.

What happened on the first day

On August 18, the first day of turning the entire five-kilometer KBR Park road into a one-way route by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, witnessed slowdowns at core arterial roads despite signage and several cops being around, as commuters struggled to adapt to the new system.

The KBR Park road that connects to Hitech City, Gachibowli and Film Nagar via Jubilee Hills Road No 45 usually witnesses high traffic in the morning from around 9.30 am onwards till noon, which is peak office rush hour.

Also Read KBR one-way: Hyderabad commuters face even more traffic on Day 1

With both sides now becoming one-way (clockwise), there was a bigger slowdown than usual as commuters who missed signboards were seen crossing lanes to reach their destination.

A drone view of the KBR Park one-way stretch shows the traffic flow and congestion along the five-kilometre route as commuters adjust to the new system. pic.twitter.com/MsYuOf9X7f — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 18, 2026

‘Quieter, smoother now’

Commuters using the KBR one-way stretch said the initial confusion and congestion have eased as motorists have adapted to the new traffic arrangement.

“On the first day, there was confusion because people were not sure which route to take. Now that motorists have understood the routes and arrangements, traffic is moving much more smoothly,” a commuter who uses the stretch regularly told Siasat.com.

Another commuter said the revised route has helped save time during peak hours, while suggesting that clearer signboards would make navigation easier for those unfamiliar with the area.

KBR Park walkers also welcomed the new traffic arrangement, saying the stretch has become quieter and more comfortable. “It is perfect now. Earlier, there used to be a lot of traffic, but now it is smooth. There are no horns or shouting, which makes it better for walkers,” a walker told Siasat.com.

Addressing concerns over the longer route, another commuter said, “So what if the route has become a little longer? It is much smoother now and takes almost the same amount of time. A smoother commute also means less strain on vehicles and better mileage.”