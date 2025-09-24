Post-COVID, Hyderabadis have become increasingly health-conscious, looking for ways to stay fit. This shift has brought open-air gyms in city parks into the spotlight, offering a safe and accessible alternative where fitness meets fresh air. With simple workout machines set up in green spaces, these gyms make exercising feel less like a chore and more like part of a healthy outdoor routine.

What makes them special is their inclusivity, with morning walkers taking a break for strength training, senior citizens trying light exercises, and youngsters turning their evening strolls into workouts. These spots are no longer just spaces for relaxation, they have evolved into community fitness hubs where Hyderabadis of all ages are embracing a healthier lifestyle. Siasat.com takes you through six Hyderabad spots that are ideal for community fitness and large gatherings.

Hyderabad’s Top Outdoor Gym Spots Inside Public Parks

1. Public Gardens

It is one of the oldest gardens built by the Nizams. It is a popular place for walkers, joggers, and families. GHMC has recently installed an open gym here with about 27 machines, aimed especially at the elderly and women.

Location- Lakdikapul

2. KBR Park

One of the most popular and biggest parks in Hyderabad. It is a large green sanctuary inside the city, offering walking tracks, rich flora and fauna, good for morning and evening walks, and sometimes bird-watching.

Location- Jubilee Hills

3. Indira Park

Spread over 76 acres, the park is filled with trees, rock formations, boating facilities, and dedicated play areas for children. It is a favourite spot for families and walkers, and it also offers open-air gym equipment for fitness enthusiasts.

Location- Lower Tank Bund

4. Jalagam Vengala Rao Park

Jalagam Vengala Rao Park covers about 10 acres and is known for its crater-like terrain and lush greenery. The park features a walking track, a pond, a children’s play area, and open-gym facilities.

Location- Banjara Hills, Rd No. 1

5. Krishnakanth Park

Krishnakanth Park serves as an important green space for the surrounding neighbourhoods. It features walking tracks and shaded areas.

Location- Yousufguda

6. Malkam Cheruvu Park

Malkam Cheruvu Park provides a peaceful setting for morning walks and light exercise. It has open-gym equipment installed as part of GHMC’s neighbourhood fitness initiative, giving nearby residents easy access to outdoor workouts.

Location- LIG Chitrapuri Colony

Does your area have parks with open-air gyms? Mention the names below.