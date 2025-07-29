KCR accuses Telangana CM of ‘protecting’ interests of Modi, Naidu

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of “protecting” the interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

After a lengthy meeting with party leaders on the party’s plan of action, he exhorted the party cadres to launch protests against the Congress government.

The meeting focused on strategies for farmers’ welfare and to expose the alleged failures of the Congress dispensation, a BRS release said Tuesday night.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and other leaders attended the meeting held at the former’s residence at Erravelly on city outskirts, it said.

Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, claimed that the Congress government’s policies are jeopardising the interests of Telangana farmers and instead serving those in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

“Telangana society is observing that the state Chief Minister is seeking to safeguard the interests of Chandrababu here and Modi there,” KCR said.

Claiming that the Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacharla link project proposed by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh hurt Telangana’s interests, KCR said the project should be stalled at any cost.