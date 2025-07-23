KTR distributes KCR Kits as part of ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative, criticizes scheme halt

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative marking his birthday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) handed out KCR Kits to mothers and newborns at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

During the event, KTR voiced serious concerns about the discontinuation of the KCR Kits scheme over the previous 20 months by the current Congress dispensation.

Emphasising the program’s impact, he credited the initiative, launched by the BRS during the leadership of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), with achieving significant reductions in both maternal and infant mortality rates, in addition to boosting institutional deliveries at government hospitals.

KTR sharply criticised the current Revanth Reddy-led administration, accusing it of halting the welfare scheme to “deny credit to KCR for its success”. He expressed sympathy for the challenges faced by new mothers since the scheme was paused and urged a reconsideration of the decision.

Looking ahead, KTR announced plans to distribute approximately 5,000 KCR Kits to mothers in Sircilla on July 24.

The Telangana Bhavan event also featured senior BRS leaders Sabitha, Madhusudhana Chari, and Mutha Gopal.