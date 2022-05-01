KCR afraid of letting Rahul Gandhi visit OU, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked why chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was so afraid to let National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visit the campus of Osmania University and interact with students.

Revanth said that senior Congress leaders Jagga Reddy, and V Hanumantha Rao had asked for permission from the university to allow Gandhi’s visit. “Why is KCR so afraid of letting Rahul Gandhi visit the campus? Why is he getting in the way?” he asked. He added that the people must understand KCR’s disposition based on how he is impeding Gandhi’s visit.

Ambiguity looms over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the OU campus, owing to the universities rule of disallowing gatherings and speeches of political nature on the campus. Even with the Congress student wing claiming that the MP’s visit was not for political gain, sources from the college say that permission is most likely to be denied.