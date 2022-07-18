KCR announces Rs 10 thousand for each flood-hit family

Bhadrachalam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced financial assistance of Rs.10,000 and 20 kg rice for each flood affected family in Bhadrachalam.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday after inspecting the flood-hit areas in and around Bhadrachalam town, the Chief Minister also announced allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to take up works for protection of Bhadrachalam town from Godavari floods on a permanent basis.

The government will take up construction of residential colonies for people living in flood-prone areas, develop embankment around Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple and also take up repair works of embankment towards Burgampadu. The residential colonies will be construed at the highest altitude to protect Bhadrachalam town from flooding permanently, KCR said.

The Chief Minister also asked the district officials to identify necessary land at a higher altitude to construct new residential colonies for the flood-victims and those people, who are living in areas along the embankments and are prone to floods, should be shifted to the newly build residential colonies.

Stating that a total of 7,274 families have been shifted to the rehabilitation centers, the Chief Minister said that the financial assistance of Rs.10,000 and 20 kg rice will be extended to all flood-hit people and asked the district administration to continue the rehabilitation centers by providing all amenities till the normalcy is restored.

“There is a need of protecting Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam on a permanent basis. The government will take up development works, including protection of Sitarama Parnashala once the flood water is receided. After the completion of works, Bhadrachalam would not be submerged even though the river is received flood water above 90 meters feet in future,” KCR disclosed.

The Chief Minister appreciated the entire administration, NDRF teams and Army personnel for working relentlessly and taking measures to avoid the loss of life and minimise the damage in Bhadrachalam due to the floods.

The Chief Minister assured to visit the temple town once again after the flood recedes and normalcy is restored.

Earlier, KCR offered ”Shanti Puja” to Godavari on the bridge across the river and inspected Godavari karakatta. Later, the Chief Minister visited a rehabilitation centre in Bhadrachalam town and interacted with people evacuated from flood affected areas.

The Chief Minister arrived Bhadrachalam by road from Warangal district after his scheduled aerial survey has cancelled due to inclement weather.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and others accompanied the Chief Minister.