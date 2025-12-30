KCR appoints deputy floor leaders for BRS in Assembly, Council

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday appointed party MLAs T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and P Sabita Indra Reddy as the party’s deputy floor leaders in the Legislative Assembly.

Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, served as finance, health and irrigation minister during the previous BRS regime.

Srinivas Yadav and Sabita Indra Reddy were also ministers in the BRS government.

Rao, also known as KCR, nominated L Ramana and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy as deputy floor leaders in the Legislative Council, a release from the opposition party said.