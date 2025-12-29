Video: KCR returns to Telangana assembly for high-stakes winter session

Hyderabad: After staying away for most of the last two years, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the Legislative Assembly session here on Monday.

With the ruling Congress and BRS at odds over water issues, Rao’s return to the House signals a heated winter session ahead.

Rao, also the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, was welcomed by his party MLAs in the premises.

BRS chief and Leader of the Opposition K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) arrived at the Telangana Assembly on Monday, where he was received by party MLAs. He later signed the register at the BRS Legislature Party office.



KCR is attending the first day of the Telangana Legislative… pic.twitter.com/3qvY4V1nYN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 29, 2025

At the outset of the Telangana Assembly session, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy crossed the aisle to greet Leader of the Opposition and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao with a handshake, signalling civility despite political differences. pic.twitter.com/AGfCuMSoho — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 29, 2025

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao, also known as KCR, had recently said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s regime failed to put pressure on the Union Government, which allegedly returned a detailed project report of the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

KCR’s remarks received a sharp response from the chief minister, who pointed out that the former had mostly stayed away from the Assembly during the last two years.