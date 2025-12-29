Video: KCR returns to Telangana assembly for high-stakes winter session

Rao, also the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, was welcomed by his party MLAs in the premises.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2025 12:04 pm IST|   Updated: 29th December 2025 12:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: After staying away for most of the last two years, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the Legislative Assembly session here on Monday.

With the ruling Congress and BRS at odds over water issues, Rao’s return to the House signals a heated winter session ahead.

Rao, also known as KCR, had recently said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s regime failed to put pressure on the Union Government, which allegedly returned a detailed project report of the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.

KCR’s remarks received a sharp response from the chief minister, who pointed out that the former had mostly stayed away from the Assembly during the last two years.

