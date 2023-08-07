KCR assures PRC revision for govt workers ahead of Telangana polls

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana Assembly polls, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao assured that the government employees will get extended interim relief soon.

He also said that a pay revision commission (PRC) will be appointed before the revised pay scales are implemented.

In his short discussion on ‘Telangana state formation – Progress achieved in the state’, KCR claimed that Telangana government employees were the highest paid in the country, more than even those with the Centre.

Also Read Telangana: Bandi writes to KCR demanding new PRC for employees

“BRS government has enhanced employees’ salaries by 70 percent in the last nine years,” said KCR.

“I promised the state employees during the Telangana agitation that they would get highest salaries in the new state. I fulfilled the promise,” pointed KCR.

Stating that he was always keen on sharing the improved state economy among different sections, KCR said that state employees would get an unbelievable hike under the next PRC.

Speaking about the Singareni Collieries employees, the CM said that they used to share an annual bonus of Rs 83 crore before the bifurcation. However, they would get Rs 1,000 crore, this October.

“Both the turnover and profit of the state-run coal company had increased manifold during the tenure of the BRS government,” added the CM.

Thanking the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approving the Bill and facilitating its introduction on the last day of the session, KCR said, “Wisdom has finally dawned on the Governor.”

Talking about the criticism he faced on the RTC merger with the government, KCR said he wanted to improve the financial condition of the corporation but due to the skyrocketing diesel prices, the condition of the corporation deteriorated further.