KCR back on his feet with walker support after hip replacement

Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who underwent hip replacement surgery after he had a fall in the washroom on Friday, was seen walking with the help of a walker a day after his surgery.

Post-surgery, KCR’s condition has been closely monitored by a team of dedicated doctors. The medical professionals have said that his recovery is progressing well.

Dr Praveen Rao, from the medical team at Yashoda, said that KCR has shown physical and mental strength during the recovery phase, an encouraging sign for someone who has just undergone such a major surgery. “He came out of bed with a walker and sat down. KCR’s body responded well when we tried to move him around the room with the help of a walker. They walked into the room with the help of a walker. This is called ‘mobilization start’ in medical terms,” Dr. Praveen Rao explained.

Doctors said that the usual recovery period for hip replacement surgery ranges from six to eight weeks. However, in KCR’s case, the recovery has been speedy, with his body responding favourably to the treatment.

KCR has been responding well to the physical activities and is experiencing minimal pain, the doctor added. “After the hip replacement, we try to walk the patient. They are recovering from the operation with minimal pain. We are also doing breathing exercises. He is medically stable. His body is very supportive. Mentally strong. He has been taking normal food. Physiotherapy should be continued for a few more days. If the body cooperates like this, we will discharge KCR in another two or three days.”

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, recently visited KCR in the hospital he also met KCR’s relative and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Visited KCR gaaru in hospital today & also met @SantoshKumarBRS. Glad to know that he’s stable & that his health is improving. Our prayers are with him & hope he recovers completely and swiftly. Hope to see him back in action soon, inshallah. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 9, 2023

