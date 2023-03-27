KCR congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold at World Boxing Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold medal in the 50 kg category finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

Extending best wishes, he noted that Zareen, who won the gold medal with a 5-0 win over Vietnam’s boxer Nuyen, is a proud child of Telangana.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that Zareen with her successive victories has once again demonstrated India’s popularity worldwide.

He said that it is a great moment that she won the second gold medal in her career in the world championship. He claimed that the Telangana government is committed to the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons by encouraging them and will continue efforts in this direction.

PM Modi congratulates Nikhat Zareen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for winning gold medals at the Boxing World Championships.

Congratulating Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships to win a gold in 50 Kg light flyweight category, he tweeted: “Congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions”.

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions. pic.twitter.com/PS8Sn6HbOD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2023

Both Zareen and Borgohain made it a golden Sunday for India at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

While Zareen won the gold in the 50 kg category, Borgohain clinched the yellow metal in the 75 kg category.

Zareen registered a 5-0 victory in the final bout against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam to claim India’s third gold in the tournament before Lovlina Borgohain won the summit clash against Australia’s Caitlin Parker with a split 5-2 verdict.