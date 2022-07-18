KCR dedicated to eradicating poverty: Telangana welfare minister

Hyderabad: Telangana minority welfare minister Koppula Eshwar said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is dedicated to eradicating poverty among minorities. As a part of this, a large number of gurukuls are being started in English medium to provide high-quality education, he said.

Eshwar discussed with minority finance corporation officials about the finalization of the selection of beneficiaries and loan sanctioning procedures along with the corporation’s chairman Imtiaz in his camp office on Monday.

“Earlier, these subsidies were only 20 to 30%, but after the formation of Telangana state, chief minister KCR increased them to 60 to 95%,” said the minister.

Minister Eshwar said that there is no other place in the country except Telangana where such a large amount of loan is given as subsidy. He expressed his concern that poverty is very high among the minorities and SCs, saying that they are living by doing menial jobs.

He said that currently 50 crores have been allocated for the sanction of loans and there is a possibility to increase this amount further after consulting the chief minister.

Minister Koppula asked the bankers to lend a helping hand to the government with a positive attitude and not to create difficulties in the name of regulations.