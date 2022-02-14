KCR defends idea of new constitution, advocates for Dalit rights

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao defended himself on revising the Constitution, denying the false allegation that he lacked respect for Dr BR Ambedkar, the head of the drafting committee of the Constitution.

Addressing the media, KCR said, “This (accusation against being anti-Constitutional) is trying to make an issue out of nothing. I have great regard for Ambedkar. He himself had said that if the Constitution is not implemented in letter and spirit, it should be burnt.”

Rao stated that he supports a new Constitution since Dalits’ living standards have not improved as expected. “Is it unethical to write a new constitution to secure SC empowerment?” he wondered.

KCR remark that “I want a new Constitution so that the Telangana model could be replicated in all other States. SCs are now 19 per cent of the population. I want 19 per cent reservations for them. Is it wrong?” he asked.

Further he stated that he wanted a new Constitution so that women could have equal rights in property too.

KCR said that India needs to rewrite its Constitution to fulfil people’s expectations and to ensure that the country progresses to its full potential. This statement was made two weeks ago.

He also alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have miserably failed in addressing the basic needs of people in the last 75 years.