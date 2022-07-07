KCR failed in delivering promises and insulted PM Modi: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday criticized that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not only failed in keeping his promises but also insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sheer arrogance.

In a media statement, he said that it was a shame on the Chief Minister for not attending the welcoming ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2. In earlier occasions also the Chief Minister has shown utter disrespect by not receiving him at the airport and by not participating in the programmes being attended by the PM.

Narayana Reddy said that whoever the Prime Minister of the country is, he would be considered as leader of the nation and most respected person after the President.

State leaders like Chief Minister should show due respect to the Prime Minister and follow the protocols even if Prime Minister belongs to the rival party. However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has forgotten this principle and insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for three times in this year.

He said that the Chief Minister and Prime Minister owe their allegiance to the Constitution of India. Those took oath under the Constitution should respect each other. But Telangana Chief Minister has violated it and he was at fault.

He said that a Chief Minister could not humiliate visiting Prime Minister with a grudge. If he has any differences they could be discussed on other platforms and could resolve them courteously. Telangana BJP strongly condemns the act of the CM and considers this as his headstrongness,” Narayana Reddy said.

Reddy pointed out that people would closely watch such events and come to a conclusion about who is at fault. He said that lakhs of Telangana people have felt bad for insult meted out to the PM by the CM and have faulted KCR.

He said that people of Telangana give lot of importance to hospitality towards their friends and guests. They scrupulously follow all hospitality practices to honor the friends and relatives. “Unfortunately the CM did not have such wisdom,” he added.

Gudur said that the Chief Minister has been deliberately insulting the Prime Minister as the BJP’s popularity is growing day by day and it is going to clinch power in the state in the next elections.

He said that people are also angry with the Chief Minister for his utter failures. He said that the Chief Minister did not kept his promises on making a Dalit as CM, distribution of three acres of land to Dalits and plethora of others.

Though the Chief Minister promised that he would provide job to each home, he failed to do so. He also failed to construct two bedroom houses for the benefit of the poor people of the state.

With this the people are looking towards BJP and they have developed lot of hope and affection towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Particularly people have developed a bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Congress losing ground in the state and BJP is emerging as the only alternative to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Narayana Reddy said that people have lost confidence on the Congress as two thirds of its MLAs have joined the TRS government in the present and previous terms. This has tarnished the image of the Grand Old Party. “The Congress elected representatives have become salable commodities in the market,” Narayana Reddy commented.

He said that the eight years TRS rule has failed to achieve the most important objectives of Telangana like ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’, he said. The youngsters of Telangana are looking towards BJP to achieve these targets.