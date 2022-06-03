KCR, father of Telangana State: GHMC mayor

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Thursday, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi extended hearty wishes to the citizens of the metropolitan city and also thanked Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, higher officials and staff for attending the celebrations in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor recalled that Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, who spearheaded unrelenting separate State agitation for 14 years with slogan of waters, funds and employment for youth, achieved his goal and Telangana as 29th State of India was formed on June 2, 2014 due to the supreme sacrifices of many agitators. She also recalled the services of the Telangana martyrs.

As the leader of the separate Telangana agitation K Chandrashekar Rao became first Chief Minister, the new State achieved monumental development and novel welfare schemes were introduced for the well-being of the people and the infant State also stood as an ideal for the entire country, she added.

The Mayor also said many novel schemes with cooperation of the citizens, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area witnessed unprecedented development due to the planning of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and under the supervision of MA&UD Minister K Tarakarama Rao.

The Mayor also pointed out that the 9,013 km-long road was being laid under GHMC limits. Last year, the GHMC had taken up construction of 3760 km road works at an estimated cost of Rs 946.46 crore, she added.

Under the SRDP (Strategic Road Development Program), 168 kinds of basic facilities like roads, flyovers, underpasses, road over bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 6,253.62 crore and another 41 works at a cost of Rs 5,660.57 crore were taken up, the Mayor added.