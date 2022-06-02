KCR felicitates sportspersons Nikhat, Esha, and Padma Sri D Mogulaiah

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 2nd June 2022 2:39 pm IST
CM KCR felicitates Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh and Padma Shri Kinnera Mogulaiah.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday felicitated sportspersons Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh, and the Padma Shri recipient Darshanam Mogulaiah.

KCR awarded cheques of Rs 2 crore each to Nikhat and Esha, and a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Mogulaiah.

The government previously also announced that both athletes will receive land in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills for their homes.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rs 2 cr reward, house sites for Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh

Nikhat Zareen made history by becoming the first person from the state and South India to win the world championship in the 52 kg weight class in Istanbul. Meanwhile, at the recently concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, Esha Singh won three gold medals in team events.

The Chief Minister also announced a house as a reward for the legendary Kinnera player Darshanam Mogulaiah and directed MLA Guvvala Balaraju to identify a favorable site for the house and make necessary arrangements to oversee its construction.

Stating that the state strives to support such artists and revive its art forms, he announced that the state was providing an honorarium to recognise Mogilaiah’s services towards the art form.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button