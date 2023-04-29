KCR funding both Congress, JD(S): Bandi in Karnataka poll rally

Hyderabad: The Congress party is trying to use Karnataka as an ATM to campaign for the next year’s general elections across the country, the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president alleged on Friday.

Participating in the election campaign for the BJP in the Mulabagilu assembly constituency in Karnataka, Sanjay said the Congress, if voted to power in the state, would loot the people and mint money, so that it could use it for its election campaign across the country in the next year’s general elections.

“In a way, the Congress is planning to use Karnataka as an ATM to make big money for funding its election campaign in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Stating that development in Karnataka would come to a halt if the Congress is voted to power, the BJP president reminded that the Congress would not be able to mobilise funds from the Centre, as it was in power there. “Where does it get funds for development? From Pakistan?” he asked.

He alleged that the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) had a secret understanding in the elections. “Wherever the Congress is strong, the JD (S) would field a weak candidate and vice versa. Both the parties are getting funds from Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said.

Sanjay said the Congress and the JD (S) haven’t done anything for the development of Karnataka in the last 70 years and whatever development the state had witnessed, it was only during the BJP regime with Central funds.

Sanjay claimed that the BJP was the only party which was putting up a strong resistance to the AIMIM in the old city of Hyderabad. “At Bhagya Lakshmi temple near Charminar, the BJP has hoisted the saffron flag, uprooting the MIM flags,” he pointed out.

He lashed out at the Congress leaders for saying that their party would lift the ban on the Popular Front of India if it was voted to power. “We need to drive such leaders away in the elections,” he said.

Stating that the BJP was the only party which would protect the Hindu dharma and work for the majority of Hindus, Sanjay called upon the voters to hound out the parties which celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, who had committed rapes and murders on SCs, STs and Lingayats.

“There is no question of tolerating such forces who belittle Hindu dharma and try to split Hindu votes in the name of castes, creed and colour,” he said and appealed to the voters to elect the BJP in order to prevent the outbreak of terrorism in the state.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay conducted door-to-door campaign for the BJP at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He asked the party leaders and cadre to step up their public outreach campaign. “We need to meet the people directly door to door and explain the good work done by the BJP government in the state and the Modi government at the Centre,” he said.

Several BJP workers welcomed Sanjay by bursting crackers. They showed enthusiasm in taking selfies with him.

The Telangana BJP chief also held a teleconference with party leaders of Telangana and asked them to make the 100th episode of Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme a big success.

“There should be public viewing of the Prime Minister’s programme to be held in at least 100 centres at every assembly constituency, which must be viewed by at least 100 people at each centre. Telangana should be at the top in the country in highlighting the programme,” he added.