KCR govt deliberately insulting Governor, denying protocol: Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan today accused the State government of insulting her deliberately by denying the protocol she deserved. She alleged that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was showing utter disrespect towards the institution of the Governor.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Thursday after meeting with Union Home Minister Amith Shah, the Governor informed that she had discussed about the developments prevailing in Telangana State as well as Puducherry, where she is also acting as Lt Governor to the Union territory.

Stating that the Raj Bhavan is not affiliated to any person or party, the Governor said the invitation to attend the Ugadi celebrations at the Raj Bhavan was extended to the elected representatives of all political parties, but the ruling party leaders and administration had insulted her by staying away from the program, literally violation of protocol.

“The way the KCR government was maintaining the relations with the Governor and a woman is not good. It should respect the Constitution and Raj Bhavan”, Tamilisai said.

The Governor also said she is going to take part in the celebrations of celestial wedding Sri Rama Navami in Bhadrachalam on April 10.