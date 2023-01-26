KCR has no right to live in this country: Bandi Sanjay

"KCR has been inviting the chief ministers of other states to prop up his BRS, but does he have the guts to ask them not to invite the governors of their respective states to the Republic Day celebrations?” Sanjay asked.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th January 2023 2:57 pm IST
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay unfurling the national flag in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: Hoisting the tricolour at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Hyderabad on Thursday, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay attacked the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) by saying he has no ‘moral right’ to live in this country.

Addressing the party functionaries Sanjay said KCR had humiliated Dr B R Ambedkar by not arranging the Republic Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, despite directions from the state High Court.

He also accused the CM for repeatedly insulting the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Sanjay added the BJP would strive for a democratic Telangana with the spirit of Dr B R Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

