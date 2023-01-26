Telangana: Sharmila lashes out at KCR for not holding R-Day parade

Hyderabad: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila came down heavily on chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for attempting to cancel the full-fledged Republic Day parade and other celebratory activities.

Sharmila hoisted the national flag at the YSRTP office premises here on Thursday.

Attacking KCR, she accused him of disrespecting the Indian Constitution. “His utter disrespect towards the Indian Constitution is yet again evident in his reluctance to conduct a full-fledged Republic Day event at Parade Grounds. What a shameful irony, he dishonors the Constitution of the country, and then dreams to rule the country!” she said.

She also asked why the ‘promises’ made by KCR during the formative days of Telangana is not yet fulfilled. “This is the same KCR who, by taking Constitutional cover often, sparked off the Telangana sentiment and became chief minister. Today, he shows scant respect for the Constitution, by breaching every promise he had made. What stops him from keeping his promises, from making a CM Dalit to building double-bedroom houses or giving one job per family to giving zero-interest loans to women?” she asked.