KCR in farmhouse, KTR in Britain, Congress slams absence during floods

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President, B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, criticized opposition leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) for their lack of presence during the recent flood crisis.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Mahesh accused KCR of confining himself to his farmhouse and KTR of relaxing in Britain while making comments on social media, ignoring their responsibilities to the public.

Mahesh highlighted that while the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, and other ministers were actively engaged in flood-affected areas, KCR was nowhere to be found. He stated that people are searching for KCR, who should be instilling confidence among those impacted by the floods and offering guidance to the government. Instead, Mahesh claimed, KTR is posting irrelevant comments on social media rather than addressing the crisis.

Recalling a previous incident, Mahesh pointed out that during KCR’s tenure as Chief Minister, he did not leave his residence when the MS Muktha area near Raj Bhavan was flooded. Yet, KCR’s party leaders are now criticizing Revanth Reddy for his handling of the current situation.

Mahesh also took a jab at some newspapers for publishing what he described as biased news, and he praised YSRCP Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling the role of opposition leader effectively in Andhra Pradesh. In contrast, he criticized KCR for isolating himself at his farmhouse and questioned why both KCR and KTR failed to show concern for the people during the floods. He further alleged that KCR and KTR are more focused on hiding the wealth they have accumulated rather than addressing the needs of the people.