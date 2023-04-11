KCR is equal to 100 Dawood Ibrahim, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Thursday termed Chief Minister KCR as “dangerous” for Telangana. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he said that one KCR is equal to 100 Dawood Ibrahim. He said he would write a letter to the CBI in connection with the land grabbing case.

He made it clear that Congress will not enter into an electoral understanding with KCR. Referring to Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s statement that KCR is interested in leading the opposition alliance at the national level, Revanth termed the news as very dangerous and said that KCR’s model is the most dangerous.

He alleged that KCR has Rs 1 lakh crore which has been earned through malpractices and he is making hundreds of crores of rupees by making land grabbing a source of income and dreaming of ruling the country by spending hundreds of crores in the elections.

KCR had spent hundreds of crores on elections in Andhra Pradesh. Revanth Reddy said he was trying to save his existence in Karnataka through the JD(S) and wanted to rule the country’s politics. He said he was trying to destabilise Congress and give hundreds of crores of rupees to former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy for the Karnataka elections.

Revanth Reddy asked, “Where did KCR get so much money to give to the opposition?” The president alleged that KCR was involved in land grabbing in the state and KCR was distributing land among all those who supported him.

He alleged that the owner of Heathrow Company is involved in illegal activities with KCR, whose house was raided by the CBI and ED, and Rs 142 crore was found in the I-T raids. He said he would make public the transactions on the allotment of land to Yashodha Hospitals on Tuesday.