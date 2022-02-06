KCR is the embodiment of opportunism: BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday castigated chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to fulfill his promise of erecting 125 ft statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad even after six years and called him the ’embodiment of opportunism’.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that even chameleons would be put to shame on seeing the chief minister who frequently changed his dialogues. “And now, he is talking about redrafting the Constitution. One can understand how low the chief minister was stooping,” he said.

He said that CM KCR won’t be able to touch even a single page in the Constitution. “You will be burnt to ashes if you dare make any attempt to redraft the Constitution,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar, who along with other BJP leaders inspected the works of Ambedkar Memorial near NTR Ghat, told media that it was on April 14, 2016, that KCR had announced the installation of a 125-ft statue of Dr. Ambedkar in the heart of Hyderabad, which he claimed was first of its kind in the country.

“KCR also announced then that he would unveil the 125-ft statue by Ambedkar Jayanti exactly a year later, that was in 2017. But he completely turned a blind eye towards the statue after that. Since then, this idiotic chief minister had never bothered to attend Ambedkar birth and death anniversary programmes,” he said.

“It was only after repeated pressures from the BJP along with leaders of various Dalit and other people’s organisations on the Ambedkar statue installation, had the TRS government announced the release of Rs 146 crore on September 17, 2020. Yet, there has been not much progress on the Ambedkar statue works. Nobody knows whether these works would ever be completed. Forget about the 125-ft statue, there are no indications of installing the statue of even a 45-ft tall statue,” the state BJP president said.

He wondered when KCR could construct his palatial bungalow of Pragati Bhavan within a year for his luxurious life and spend Rs 800 crore public money on the construction of a new Secretariat complex, in place of the existing building, why he could not ensure completion of the installation of Ambedkar statue even after six years.

Bandi Sanjay demanded that the chief minister complete the installation of the Ambedkar statue as promised at the earliest and implement all the promises he had made to Dalits. “Otherwise, we shall take up agitation in a big way all over the state,” he warned.