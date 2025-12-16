KCR led BRS meeting on Telangana water rights postponed to Dec 21

Hyderabad: In light of the Parliament session concluding on December 19, the joint meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (BRSLP) and the party’s state executive committee, chaired by former chief minister and BRS national president K Chandrashekar Rao, has now been postponed to December 21.

“The postponement has also been done so that BRS Parliament members can participate in this meeting.” stated an X post from the BRS.

On December 14, the pink party had announced that KCR plans to launch a public movement to protect the water rights of Telangana’s farmers, which are being ‘siphoned off’ by Andhra Pradesh.

They had slammed the Congress for compromising on the share of Krishna water for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. “State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy agreeing to 45 TMC and returning empty-handed from the Centre is nothing but sabotaging the interests of the state’s farmers. The Congress government’s stance is committing a grave injustice to the state.” BRS stated.

They had also criticised the BJP, saying direct public struggles were now the only option for Telangana as the BJP continues to support water diversion to Andhra Pradesh under the guise of river-linking projects.

KCR had called for the meeting at Telangana Bhavan to decide on the structure of public movements to be undertaken to fight for Telangana’s water allocation.

The meeting assumes great significance as KCR, chief minister for the first nine years after Telangana’s formation, has not been much active since his party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.