KCR likely to tour other states during Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 13th June 2022 10:47 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (right) (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao may not be present in Hyderabad during the prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad.  KCR is planning to undertake visits to various States from July 1.

Even in the past, KCR avoided sharing the stage with the Prime Minister.

According to the reports, the chief minister is planning to visit West Bengal, Bihar, and other states from July 1- 3.  He is likely to meet regional leaders during his visit to their states.

In the beginning, it was said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to attend his party’s national working committee meeting. The Chief Minister according to the protocol was not duty bound to meet the PM in such a case.  However, after the prime minister’s decision to stay in the Raj Bhavan the situation has changed.

In case the prime minister stays in Raj Bhavan his visit shall be considered official and hence the chief minister has to pay a visit to him at Raj Bhavan.  It seems the chief minister is undertaking visits to the northern states to avoid meeting the PM.

