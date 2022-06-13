KCR meets Prashant Kishor at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana on Sunday met the political strategist Prashant Kishor at Pragati Bhavan regarding converting Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) into Bhartiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS).

According to reports, the issues of changing TRS to BRS to gain a National footprint, the strategy for the next Assembly elections, and other matters were discussed in the meeting between KCR and Kishor. Finance Minister T Harish Rao was also present at the meeting.

KCR has decided to implement the suggestions made by Prashant Kishor. KCR is planning to appoint in-charges to various states for the proposed national party.

The Chief Minister held a marathon meeting for 6 hours with his cabinet colleagues and senior party members to discuss the strategy for converting the regional TRS into National BRS.