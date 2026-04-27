KCR orders KTR to reconstitute BRS committees, Revanth says ‘no future’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has ordered the dismantling of all committees in the party, except the state committee, and the re-constitution of those committees by party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Making the announcement during a meeting with key BRS leaders at the Telangana Bhavan on Monday, April 27, just two days after his daughter and former MLC K Kavitha formed a new political party named Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) Association on Saturday, April 25, he said all the new committees will receive training on the direction forward and strategies to take.

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If BRS had MPs in Lok Sabha…: KCR

KCR said that had its MPs been present in the Lok Sabha when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya had made unpalatable remarks about the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, comparing it with the India-Pakistan partition, they would have made the Lok Sabha a war zone.

He pointed out how Rajya Sabha MP D Suresh Reddy had lambasted the Centre on the floor of the Upper House when Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil had made comments about the Kaleshwaram project.

Questioning what the BJP and Congress MPs failed to counter Surya’s remarks in the Lok Sabha despite both the parties having eight MPs each, he claimed that it was he who didn’t pay heed to former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi when she tried several times to convince him to compromise with Hyderabad during the bifurcation, at a time when the leaders from Andhra Pradesh were reluctant to let Hyderabad stay with Telangana.

BRS has a history, but no future: CM Revanth

On the other hand, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that BRS has history, but will not have a future.

In a casual conversation with the media at the Telangana Assembly’s premises on Monday, Revanth Reddy played down any impact Kavitha’s new political party could have in the state politics.

He said that all the family members of KCR were together and portraying their acting skills brilliantly.

Referring to KCR as a retired people’s representative, Revanth Reddy said that BRS has lost its relations with the people. He said that he would never wish KCR to be dead, as the latter being alive would benefit the Congress.

“Whether KCR is a robot or not, only his family members should be able to explain,” the Telangana CM quipped, citing Kavitha in her maiden speech after launching her party, where she said KCR has become “a robot controlled by wolves.”

Revanth Reddy also said that the Telangana High Court has only objected to the arrest of KCR, Harish Rao and KTR based on technicalities in the Justice PC Ghose Commission report in the Kaleshwaram project. He said that action would be taken only after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into alleged corruption in the project.