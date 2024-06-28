KCR plays down defections, says nothing to worry about those leaving BRS

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) instilled confidence in the BRS cadres that if one leader left the party, ten more would be produced. Referring to Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar who left BRS, KCR said, “It was the BRS that had made him a leader. He joined the thieves now. There is nothing to be concerned about.”

KCR held a meeting with the party workers and leaders from Jagtial, Koratla and Nizamabad constituencies at his farmhouse in Erravelli on Friday.

Addressing the party workers, he said that Sanjay Kumar was not there when BRS was formed in 2001, and that those who came in the middle would leave in the middle, due to whom there would be no loss to the party.

Also Read Telangana: Chevella BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah joins Congress

He said that it is the party that creates leaders and the leaders don’t to influence the party.

He said that the kind of crisis was not new to the party, and that there were many more milestones left to be achieved to realise the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

He said that BRS was the only party which understood the soul of Telangana, and that the party will create new leadership from the young party workers.

KCR, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Koratla MLA K Sanjay, former minister Vemula Prashanth and other leaders attended the meeting.

So far, six MLAs, including Kale Yadaiah have defected from the BRS to Congress as the party failed to open its account in the Parliamentary elections. The defections include Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Ghanpur legislator Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao representing Bhadrachalam, former Assembly speaker and Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar.