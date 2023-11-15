KCR predicts coalition govt at Centre after Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: Asserting that BRS will play a key role in Lok Sabha elections, party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday, November 15, predicted that a coalition government would be formed at the Centre.

“BRS will play a key role at the Centre after the next Lok Sabha elections,” he said while addressing an election rally at Nizamabad. There are 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Going all guns blazing against Congress, KCR alleged the grand old party used Muslims as a vote bank, and asked under whose watch the demolition of Babri Masjid happened.

He made a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ comments. If one is secular, it should be reflected in one’s work, KCR said.

“We (BRS) treat everyone equally irrespective of religion and community. Congress had used you (Muslims) only as a vote bank. Even today, the Congress does drama. They say we will close the ‘dukaan’ (shop) of hate. I am asking under whose watch Babri Masjid’s martyrdom happened? Who got it done? It needs to be understood,” he said.

“They will make you listen to sweet words… If you are secular, you should remain secular throughout life. You should express it through your work,” he said, adding, “As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain secular.”

Rs 12,000 crore minority welfare

During the 10 years of the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana, only Rs 2,000 crore was spent on the welfare of minorities, whereas the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore.

No communal riots have happened during the BRS regime since 2014 in the state, while such riots and curfews were the order of the day during the Congress government, he claimed.

Telangana would remain secular as long as KCR is alive, he said.

“Nobody can separate. We will work together. Muslims would work for Hindus and Hindus would work for Muslims. We will take forward our state like two brothers,” he said.

He also told the public meeting that the government was working for the welfare of all without any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste.

BJP triggers animosities: KCR

KCR also alleged that the BJP triggers animosities among people with a communal mindset.

Telangana is number one in the country in per capita income, he said.

The two national parties (Congress and BJP) never worked sincerely for Telangana but hurt its interests, he alleged.

Claiming that Telangana is number one in welfare, he appealed to people to cast their vote after looking at the development that the state has achieved during the last 10 years.

(With inputs from agencies)