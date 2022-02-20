KCR reaches Mumbai, will meet Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday has reached Mumbai and will soon meet Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence. The trip also includes a meeting with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

The CM has been accompanied by TRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy, BB Patil, and MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavitha and P Rajeshwar Reddy, and the party general secretary Shravan Kumar Reddy.

KCR also met with Actor Prakash Raj at Mumbai airport and introduced the TRS team to the actor. Posters and Flexis in Marathi welcomed the Telangana CM on his way into the city.

According to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray invited the Telangana Chief Minister and his team to dinner. National political issues will be discussed during these meetings, the party informed.

K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be “expelled” from the country or else the country will be “ruined”. He also called for political forces coming together to “oust” the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, former Prime Minister HD Devegowda extended support to KCR for the initiative.