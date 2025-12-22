KCR returned to political activity only to save his party: Congress minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to political activity after about two years only to save his party.

On KCR’s criticism that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government failed to pursue the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project, Rao said the former CM failed to complete the project during the BRS regime though he had promised to take it up by “sitting on a chair” near the project site.

Referring to the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll victory by Congress, he said people rejected the allegations made against the government during the last two years by BRS leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.

In the recently-concluded Gram Panchayat elections, BRS did not get even one-third seats though it had a tacit understanding with BJP, he said.

“KCR realised that the party (BRS) is completely weakened. He (KCR) came out to only save the party’s prestige at least to some extent. It is not about Palamuru project or anything. 100 per cent,” Rao told reporters.

KCR, as chief minister, had said in 2015 that he would complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project by “sitting on a chair” near the project site, but failed to fulfil his promise despite being in power till 2023 and imposing a debt burden of Rs eight lakh crore on the state, Rao alleged.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said people have “skinned” BRS in the Jubilee Hills by-election and Gram Panchayat polls.

He was reacting to KCR’s comments that he would “skin them” (Cong govt).

KCR, who largely stayed away from public engagements since his party lost power in December, 2023, attacked the Congress government on December 21, calling it a “useless regime” and said his party will undertake agitations for Telangana’s water rights.

Addressing a press conference, KCR said CM Reddy’s regime failed to put pressure on the Central government, which allegedly returned a detailed project report of Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.