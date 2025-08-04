KCR sent seer to meet PM Modi to mediate in corruption cases, claims Telangana MLC

Hyderabad: MLC Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao sent Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to mediate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 30, to bail them out of cases like the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, Formula E scam and irregularities in power purchases.

He claimed that BRS MLC K Kavitha has been given the task of taking up the BC reservations issue by holding a 72-hour fast at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad by none other than KCR.

During a press meet under the banner of Telangana BC Political Joint Action Committee at Somajiguda Press Club on Monday, August 4, he labelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and BRS as “hypocrites” and said they have started a “new drama” in the name of BC reservations for the upcoming local bodies.

Accusing political parties of conspiring to cap BC reservations at 42 percent, he said BCs already account for 50 percent of sarpanches and MPTC members even without quotas, by contesting in unreserved seats. Yet, 70 percent of ZPTC positions in the general quota are held by upper castes (OCs), he pointed out. “Even going by the government’s own survey, OCs are just 15 percent. Why don’t you take your 15 percent and leave the rest to us?” he asked.

The MLC said what is urgently needed is 42 percent BC reservation in jobs and education — something that is being diluted due to the 10 percent EBC quota. Citing the Centre’s response to a question by Congress MP P Chidambaram in Parliament in August 2021, he said that despite 27 percent OBC quota in central jobs, actual appointments had never crossed 20 percent.

Had 42 percent reservation been implemented in Telangana government jobs since 2023, at least 10,000 jobs would have gone to BCs, he claimed.

He accused the BJP of pushing through the 10 percent EBC quota “through the back door” and BRS of implementing it in Telangana.

Plays down Kavitha’s fast

Dismissing Kavitha’s proposed 72-hour fast as “a fox asking for a camel’s lips” — a Telangana idiom — he said she had nothing to do with BCs and was instead trying to “save her father” by playing politics in the name of BCs.

He urged the BC community to be wary of the three major parties and asserted that only a BC-led political front can fulfil their aspirations.

Teenmaar Mallanna’s claims