KCR to dissolve Assembly before December 2023: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member and Nalgonda Parliament member N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday that the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to go for early assembly polls. The assembly polls are scheduled to take place in November 2023.

According to a report from The Hindu, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that if the state government goes with the scheduled date, then there are more chances of the Election Commission combining them with the parliamentary polls. “Generally the election commission prefers to combine both elections together if they have a gap of six months. So to escape this, KCR might dissolve the assembly,” he said.

Commenting on the recent budget proceedings where the Governor’s address was evaded, he said, “This is not a fight between BJP and TRS and the government has to respect the constitutional practices and precedents. I will raise the issue in the Parliament,” he stated. He also demanded that the Telangana government fill up 2 lakh vacancies and implement 12% reservation to Muslims and the tribal community.

Uttam Kumar also said that the Telangana police which is known and respected for its professionalism is now used to harass Congress workers. “It is unfortunate and does not indicate well for the state,” he said.

In his address to Congress leaders and MLAs Uttam Kumar advised each of them to start working on their respective constituencies and gain the trust of voters. On being asked whether he would contest Parliament or Assembly elections, he said that it is for the party chief Sonia Gandhi to decide.