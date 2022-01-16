KCR to hold state cabinet meeting on Monday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday 2pm.

The meeting holds relevance amid surge of Covid-19 Omicron cases across the state and in GHMC too. Though state goverment has extended the holidays for all the educational institutions till January 30.

Since more than 2000 corona cases have been recorded daily in the state, a decision on night curfew or imposing curbs may be taken. The officials will submit a detailed report on the present covid situation across the state.

Cabinet ministers, state Chief secretary and all the top health officials are expected to take part in the meeting.