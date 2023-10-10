KCR will lose and BJP will come to power in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Delhi: As the dates for Assembly elections in Telangana were announced, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory and said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar-led government will face defeat this time.

While speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP chief said, “I have full trust that KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government will go from the state and BJP will come to power.

Congress will be in third place. The public believes that only the BJP can bring change. We are making all efforts to form a stable govt in the state, save Telangana and remove KCR.”

The Election Commission today announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.