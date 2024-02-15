KCR’s 70th birthday: BRS to gift accident insurance to 1K auto drivers

Former minister and MLA T Srinivas Yadav said that several programmes are lined up at the party office in the city starting at around 9:30 am on February 17.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th February 2024 4:36 pm IST
KCR's birthday: BRS to gift accident insurance to 1K auto drivers
BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) plans to gift accident insurance to about 1000 auto drivers in the state on the occasion of its supremo, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 70th birthday on February 17, Saturday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The insurance would provide a cover of Rs 1 lakh per annum, party leader T Sai Kiran informed.

Along with this, the BRS will donate wheelchairs to the physically challenged, he added.

MS Education Academy

A 30-minute documentary on KCR’s life titled “Taane oka charitra” (He is history personified) which would portray his life from his childhood to the recent ‘Chalo Nalgonda‘ meeting as the principal opposition leader will be released on the 17th, Sai Kiran further said.

Former minister and MLA T Srinivas Yadav said that several programmes are lined up at the party office in the city starting at around 9:30 am on Saturday.

“All senior leaders including MPs, MLAs, and cadre will participate in the birthday celebrations,” he added.

Also Read
Telangana Assembly: Congress, BRS spar over auto drivers’ welfare

Srinivas Yadav asked cadres from across the state and the city to reach Telangana Bhavan by 9:30 am on that day after holding celebrations in their respective regions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th February 2024 4:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button