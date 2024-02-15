KCR’s 70th birthday: BRS to gift accident insurance to 1K auto drivers

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) plans to gift accident insurance to about 1000 auto drivers in the state on the occasion of its supremo, K Chandrashekhar Rao’s 70th birthday on February 17, Saturday.

The insurance would provide a cover of Rs 1 lakh per annum, party leader T Sai Kiran informed.

Along with this, the BRS will donate wheelchairs to the physically challenged, he added.

A 30-minute documentary on KCR’s life titled “Taane oka charitra” (He is history personified) which would portray his life from his childhood to the recent ‘Chalo Nalgonda‘ meeting as the principal opposition leader will be released on the 17th, Sai Kiran further said.

Former minister and MLA T Srinivas Yadav said that several programmes are lined up at the party office in the city starting at around 9:30 am on Saturday.

“All senior leaders including MPs, MLAs, and cadre will participate in the birthday celebrations,” he added.

Srinivas Yadav asked cadres from across the state and the city to reach Telangana Bhavan by 9:30 am on that day after holding celebrations in their respective regions.