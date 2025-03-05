KCR’s absence from Telangana Assembly: HC questions PIL’s maintainability

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, sought clarification from petitioner D Vijaypal Reddy regarding the court’s jurisdiction to compel an opposition leader, in this case, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), to fulfill their Assembly duties or arrange alternatives if the leader fails to do so.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara granted two weeks for Reddy, general secretary of the Federation of Farmers Associations in Telangana, to respond.

Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), arguing that K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), had been neglecting his duties by avoiding assembly sessions.

His counsel, P Srinivas Reddy, claimed this undermined democratic principles and requested the Speaker initiate disqualification proceedings against KCR for prolonged absenteeism.

Additionally, he sought a directive for BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) to nominate a replacement opposition leader.

The state’s counsel argued that the PIL was not maintainable, emphasizing that such matters fall outside judicial purview.

The bench refrained from issuing interim orders and questioned the maintainability of the petition, asking for material to support its jurisdiction in such legislative matters.

The case was adjourned for further hearing on April 9.