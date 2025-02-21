PIL filed in HC against KCR’s absence from Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) absence from the Assembly.

The petition was filed by D Vijaypal Reddy, president of the Telangana Federation of Farmers’ Associations, who urged the court to direct the Speaker and the Speaker’s office to ensure KCR attends the Assembly sessions.

The petition states that KCR has not attended the Assembly since assuming his role as the Leader of the Opposition on December 16, 2023.

Reddy criticized the Speaker and his office for failing to take appropriate proceedings regarding KCR’s absence.

He emphasized that it is essential for the voices of the people to be heard in the Assembly, noting that salaries for MLAs have been increased to facilitate this.

Reddy also requested that if KCR is unable to fulfil his duties as Leader of the Opposition, he should be relieved of these responsibilities and that new leaders should be appointed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).