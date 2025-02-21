PIL filed in HC against KCR’s absence from Telangana Assembly

The petition states that KCR has not attended the Assembly since assuming his role as the Leader of the Opposition on December 16, 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 21st February 2025 10:00 am IST
KCR calls for public meeting across Telangana in February
BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) absence from the Assembly.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The petition was filed by D Vijaypal Reddy, president of the Telangana Federation of Farmers’ Associations, who urged the court to direct the Speaker and the Speaker’s office to ensure KCR attends the Assembly sessions.

The petition states that KCR has not attended the Assembly since assuming his role as the Leader of the Opposition on December 16, 2023.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana govt plans special assembly session in March first week

Reddy criticized the Speaker and his office for failing to take appropriate proceedings regarding KCR’s absence.

He emphasized that it is essential for the voices of the people to be heard in the Assembly, noting that salaries for MLAs have been increased to facilitate this.

Reddy also requested that if KCR is unable to fulfil his duties as Leader of the Opposition, he should be relieved of these responsibilities and that new leaders should be appointed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 21st February 2025 10:00 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button