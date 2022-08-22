KCR’s end will begin from munugodu: Rajagopal Reddy

Hyderabad: Former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy today formally joined BJP in the presence of union home minister Amit shah at a public meeting held in munugodu assembly constituency.

Addressing the public meeting on the occasion, he said that the end of CM KCR would begin from the constituency and added that the just would win in the upcoming by-elections. Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he alleged that the state was suffering in the rule of a treacherous and deceitful CM KCR and his family. He said that there was a need to protect democracy in Telangana . Stating that he has resigned from his MLA post by reposing faith in the people of his constituency, he said that he had taken the extreme step to do justice to the people of munugodu. Noting that a historic fight is going on in the constituency against the family rule of CM KCR, he said that the people of the constituency should give a historic verdict for the end of the family rule of the CM.

He claimed that CM KCR had not given his appointment to discuss about the development of his constituency and added that the munugodu by-elections was not an elections between individuals but an election between the arrogance of CM KCR and the people of the state . He claimed that CM KCR was having sleepless nights after his resignation and added that the CM was scaring the people of the state by claiming that they would get electric meters at their agriculture meters if they voted for the BJP in the by-elections . He warned the CM that they would recover all the illegally earned money from CM KCR after coming into power.