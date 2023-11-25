KCR’s promise of IT park for Muslims nothing but appeasement: Nadda

Huzurnagar: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s poll promise that he would set up a special Information Technology park for a particular religion is nothing but appeasement, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Saturday.

Speaking at a rally here, he said that KCR has allegedly stopped many of the Central government schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and development stopped in Telangana due to corruption coupled with mismanagement.

In a bid to woo minority voters, BRS president KCR recently said at a poll rally that if they are voted to power again, the government will set up a special Information Technology park for Muslim youths.

“One IT park for a particular religion in Hyderabad is the appeasement by KCR. We need to keep this in mind,” the BJP chief said.

Nadda, referring to KCR’s rule, said the present leadership at Telangana has pushed the state back and only one family is progressing.

He alleged that both Congress and BRS are corrupt parties and “two sides of the same coin”.

Owing to appeasement politics, one particular language was made the official language, he said.

Dharani, an integrated land administration portal of the BRS government is being used as a way to grab poor people’s lands while the Kaleshwaram project is converted as an ATM for KCR, Nadda charged.

He said BJP, if voted to power in Telangana after the November 30 polls, will make a Backward Caste leader as chief minister.