KCR’s promotion of pub culture spoiled Telangana’s youth: Congress

Hyderabad: Former Minister and ex-Leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir has accused chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of ruining the lives and careers of Telangana’s youth by promoting pub culture in cities and belt shops in rural areas.

Addressing a series of meetings in Tippapur, Shivaipally, Somarampet, Indraipally, and Gudem villages as part of the Congress Raithu Rachabanda programme in Kamareddy district on Saturday, Shabbir Ali said that CM KCR has completely neglected the administration and focussed on easy sources of revenues.

“Instead of generating strong resources of income for the State in the last eight years, KCR Govt tried to manage the situation either by borrowing loans or by selling liquor. Consequently, today Telangana fell into a huge debt trap of over Rs 5 lakh Crore and also its young generation got addicted to liquor and drugs,” he alleged.

Shabbir Ali said that the KCR government mismanaged the state’s finances to the extent that today it has to depend on loans to pay salaries to its staff. The situation has turned worse despite KCR’s fake claims of Telangana being the ‘richest’ State in the country.

Similarly, he said that the ”faulty’ Excise policy of the TRS government has completely spoiled the lives of youth.

“Thousands of youth got addicted to liquor and drug consumption due to their easy availability. With an eye on easy revenue, TRS Govt granted permissions for thousands of pubs and bars in the urban areas while it permitted belt shops in rural areas. Consequently, the youth got addicted and the same pub culture is leading to other crimes like the recent gang-rape in Hyderabad,’ he remarked.

He demanded that stern action should be taken against those involved in the heinous act.