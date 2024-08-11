Kedarnath landslides: MI-17 helicopters to be sent back as rescue work ends

Dehradun: The IAF’s Chinook MI-17 helicopters that were used to rescue people stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath will be sent back on Sunday even as the repair work on the damaged roads continued on a war footing, officials said on Sunday.

Seventy-eight people, which included local shopkeepers and sadhus, who had voluntarily stayed back in Kedarnath, were taken to Guptkashi in the morning in the MI-17 helicopters, they said.

The MI-17 helicopters will be sent back as there are no people left to be rescued and the operation is complete, they added.

Also Read Survivors heartbroken after visiting Wayanad landslide region for first time

Heavy rain on July 31 triggered a number of landslides along the Kedarnath trek route, leaving thousands of pilgrims stranded in Kedarnath, Gaurikund, Lincholi and Bhimbali. It had led to the suspension of the yatra a day later.

After the rescue operation was completed, however, the air services to Kedarnath resumed on Thursday. More than 15,000 people were evacuated safely in a week in the rescue operation.

Repair work on damaged roads on the Kedarnath route continued in full swing on Sunday. Roads were damaged at 29 places, out of which repairs have made pedestrian movement possible in 25 places, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also given instructions to make the remaining routes smooth soon so that the Chardham Yatra can be resumed on foot as soon as possible, they said.

The priority of the government is to normalize the situation in Kedarnath as soon as possible, they said.

Meanwhile, a landslide was reported near a helipad in Bhimbali on Sunday. There has been no loss of life or property in it, officials said.

People were already evacuated from the spot as a precautionary move by the authorities.