Keep going: Hina Khan drops new pics from work diaries

Earlier in June, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 20th July 2024 11:13 am IST
Keep going: Hina Khan drops new pics from work diaries
Hina Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Hina Khan, who is battling Stage Three breast cancer, dropped a series of news pictures from her work diaries.

On her Instagram account on Friday, Hina shared a couple of selfies where she can be seen sitting in a car.

Along with the pictures, Hina added a caption that read, “Keep Going Hon #Hope.”

MS Education Academy

Earlier in June, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Hina wrote.

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 20th July 2024 11:13 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button