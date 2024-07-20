Keep going: Hina Khan drops new pics from work diaries

Mumbai: Hina Khan, who is battling Stage Three breast cancer, dropped a series of news pictures from her work diaries.

On her Instagram account on Friday, Hina shared a couple of selfies where she can be seen sitting in a car.

Along with the pictures, Hina added a caption that read, “Keep Going Hon #Hope.”

Earlier in June, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina said, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,” Hina wrote.

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.